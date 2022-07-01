Agencies

Punjab govt to upgrade DHQ civil hospital Multan: Commissioner

MULTAN – Commissioner Amir Khatak said on Thursday that Punjab government has decided to incorporate upgraded facilities at DHQ civil hospital in Multan, promised all out efforts to make modern facilities operational at the earliest. During a surprise visit to DHQ civil hospital, he said that the hospital would have a new operation theatre block in addition to other developments.  He said that Shehbaz Sharif district hospital would also get CT-Scan, MRI and Mammography machines and damaged parts of its building would be repaired. Khatak said that government of Punjab was providing funds on priority for health facilities upgradation. He ordered earliest possible completion of ongoing rehabilitation work on building of Shehbaz Sharif hospital.  Later, commissioner met with the patients and their attendants and talked to them for some time and MS hospital Dr. Rao Amjad gave him briefing on hospital’s upgradation and administrative matters.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR makes history by exceeding upward revised target of Rs6.1tr for FY2021-22

Business

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

Business

Stock market gains 243 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs350 per tola

Business

Pakistan Migration Report 2022 launched at LSE

Business

KE makes another payment to SSGC

Business

Systems Limited collaborates with IBM to host Transcend 2022

Business

Three NA’s standing committees elect chairmen

Business

Pak-Bangladesh trade continues to grow substantially: High commissioner

Business

Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

1 of 9,243

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More