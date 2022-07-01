News Desk

Rain in different parts of country turns weather pleasant

Rain in different parts of country on late Thursday night and wee hours of Friday turned the weather pleasant.

Rain brought much needed relief from the hot and humid weather conditions for the people. In Karachi, rain was reported in areas around Shahra-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Quaidabad, Malir, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi and other localities.

In Lahore, rain was reported on Canal Road, Ferozpur Road, Garhi Shahu and other localities.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rains are expected in the country during next 24 hours.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police Asked to Tighten Its Security In Wake of Threat Alert

Islamabad

Raise In Salaries And Pensions Notified

National

Highlighting Kashmir dispute, Pakistan urges UNSC to implement its resolutions

National

Six Forest Officers Suspended Over Negligence In Departmental Duties

Islamabad

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

Karachi

Light rain in different parts of Karachi turns weather pleasant

Islamabad

PTI gets permission to hold public meeting at Parade Ground in Islamabad

Karachi

Sindh Revenue Board collected record taxes in 2021-22

National

Punjab, AJK, Sindh Receive First Monsoon Showers

National

Heavy Rainfall, Urban Flooding Expected In Karachi

1 of 8,495

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More