Rain in different parts of country turns weather pleasant

Rain in different parts of country on late Thursday night and wee hours of Friday turned the weather pleasant.

Rain brought much needed relief from the hot and humid weather conditions for the people. In Karachi, rain was reported in areas around Shahra-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Quaidabad, Malir, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi and other localities.

In Lahore, rain was reported on Canal Road, Ferozpur Road, Garhi Shahu and other localities.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rains are expected in the country during next 24 hours.