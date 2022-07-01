Raise In Salaries And Pensions Notified

Much to the delight of government employees, the government has notified 15% raise in salaries and 5% increase in pensions on Friday.

The finance ministry issued the notification in this regard on Friday saying that the raise will take effect from July 1, 2022.

According to the notification, the increase in salaries was made on the basis of basic salary of 2017.

The ministry has also reviewed the pay scales of government employees.

The new pay scales will be applicable from July 1, 2020; the notification said adding that the new pay scales will be applied in place of 2017 pay scales.

The notification elaborated that after the new pay scales, all five ad hoc reliefs will be merged together.

According to the notification, the minimum salary of grade 1 government employee will be Rs13, 550 and maximum salary will be Rs26,450.

The minimum salary of grade 17 employee will be Rs45,070 and maximum salary will be Rs113,470.

The minimum salary of grade 21 employee will be Rs113,790 and maximum salary will be Rs217,670.

The minimum salary of grade 22 employee will be Rs122,190 and maximum salary will be Rs244,130.

Regarding pensions, the notification further read that previously on April 1, 2022 pensions had been increased by 10%, and now 5% raise was announced.

It was added in the notification that retired officials of the armed forces as well as of the civil armed forces would also be entitled to the raise in pensions.

Furthermore, it read, the decision also covered the officials retiring after July 1, 2022.