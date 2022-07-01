Our Staff Reporter

Repeated challans force driver to burn rickshaw

LAHORE   –   A man on Thursday set his rickshaw on fire following repeated challans issued by the Traffic Police Lahore.

The driver also tried to set him alight in a fit of rage and frustration. Chief Traffic Officer Muntazir Mehdi took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry to SP Traffic Asif Siddique. He said legal action will be taken against the responsible rickshaw driver while departmental inquiry will also be initiated against the traffic warden if he proved guilty.

As per traffic police, patrolling officer asked the driver to remove his rickshaw from main road. Police claimed that no challan ticket was issued to the rickshaw driver.

