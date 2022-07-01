APP

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by 27 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 204.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 205.11. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 204.1 and Rs 206.6 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro depreciated by Rs 1.83 and closed at Rs 213.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 215.63. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.96 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 248.47 as compared to its last closing of Rs 250.03. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisas to close at Rs 55.76 and Rs 54.59 respectively.

 

 

