Sacrificial animals being vaccinated against LSV and Congo virus

RAWALPINDI – As sacrificial animals were being transported in the district on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid ul Azha, the Live Stock Department (LSD) was testing Lumpy Skin Virus (LSV) and Congo virus at 11 cattle markets set up by the Rawalpindi District Administration. Director Livestock Dr Sarfraz Chatta told APP that livestock teams were administering the vaccination to the animals against the LSV and Congo virus while suspected animals were also being separated at the cattle markets. He said that animals found having positive symptoms of Congo or LSV would not be allowed to enter markets at any cost. The Director informed that LSD had already established seven checkposts on the entry points of the district at the Toll plaza, Tarnol, Toll plaza, Mandra, Toll Plaza, Taxila, Chakri, Motorway Interchange, Barian and Kashmir checkposts, Murree, while 14 posts had also set up at the Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal district to avoid the entry of the affected animals in Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the buyers flocking cattle markets in Rawalpindi were left with little option but to return home without buying sacrificial animals. Residents who arrived here at Bhatta Chowk sale point and their jubilant children told this agency that the animal sellers were demanding overpriced rates beyond their procuring power.