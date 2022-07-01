News DeskStaff Reporter

Shehbaz, Hamza Skip Money Laundering Case Hearing

An accountability court was requested on Friday to grant one-day exemption from personal appearance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for hearing in the money laundering case.

The lawyers for Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz adopted before the court that their clients would not be able to appear before the court.

They said that the prime minister was engaged in official meetings in the federal capital, whereas, his son Hamza Shehbaz was busy in the Punjab Assembly session for the recount of votes as per the Lahore High Court’s orders.

“The court is requested to grant one-day exemption from personal appearance to both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz,” they pleaded.

