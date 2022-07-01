News Desk

Six Forest Officers Suspended Over Negligence In Departmental Duties

The Forest Department secretary suspended six officials on Friday over negligence in carrying out the departmental duties during fires in the Punjab forests.

As per the official sources, those who were suspended include: SDFO Sabir Hussain, two block officers – Khalid Hussain and Ghulam Murtaza, and three forest guards namely Ghulam Yaseen, Masood Murtaza and Ghulam Farid.

“The officials were suspended for negligence in the departmental duties,” said the Forest Department secretary.

“The incompetence and negligence of the officials caused more damage to the forests and wildlife.

They have been suspended for three months under Section 6 of the PEDA Act,” added he.

It is to be noted here that the officers were suspended in the light of the inquiry report of the Faisalabad commissioner and the Toba Tek Sindh deputy commissioner.

More Stories
Islamabad

Islamabad Police Asked to Tighten Its Security In Wake of Threat Alert

Islamabad

Raise In Salaries And Pensions Notified

National

Highlighting Kashmir dispute, Pakistan urges UNSC to implement its resolutions

Islamabad

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

Karachi

Light rain in different parts of Karachi turns weather pleasant

Islamabad

PTI gets permission to hold public meeting at Parade Ground in Islamabad

Karachi

Sindh Revenue Board collected record taxes in 2021-22

National

Punjab, AJK, Sindh Receive First Monsoon Showers

National

Heavy Rainfall, Urban Flooding Expected In Karachi

Islamabad

Imran Khan slams ‘imported govt’ over hike in fuel prices

1 of 8,495

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More