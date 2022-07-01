Six Forest Officers Suspended Over Negligence In Departmental Duties

The Forest Department secretary suspended six officials on Friday over negligence in carrying out the departmental duties during fires in the Punjab forests.

As per the official sources, those who were suspended include: SDFO Sabir Hussain, two block officers – Khalid Hussain and Ghulam Murtaza, and three forest guards namely Ghulam Yaseen, Masood Murtaza and Ghulam Farid.

“The officials were suspended for negligence in the departmental duties,” said the Forest Department secretary.

“The incompetence and negligence of the officials caused more damage to the forests and wildlife.

They have been suspended for three months under Section 6 of the PEDA Act,” added he.

It is to be noted here that the officers were suspended in the light of the inquiry report of the Faisalabad commissioner and the Toba Tek Sindh deputy commissioner.