South DMC presents over Rs59.8b surplus budget for FY2022-23

KARACHI – The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South has presented the surplus budget of over Rs59.8 billion for the financial year 2022-23, with a surplus of over Rs8.84 lakh. The total estimated expenditure is at over Rs59.8 billion. The district administration has allocated over Rs 36.9 billion for salaries of employees; over Rs12.5 billion for development works in the district, over Rs340 million for contingencies and 1 crore for Capital Income; Rs548.5 million for repair and maintenance work. It also earmarked Rs12.5 million for any calamities and environmental protection. It allocated over Rs. 12.5 billion for development works in the district.

The DMC South expects to earn over Rs.650.6 million in next financial year, while it will get Rs 48.2 billion from Sindh government. Besides, it has earmarked Rs.13 crore for payment in dues. Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rubab Syed, while exercising her authority as provided under Sindh government notification, presented this budget, while Municipal Commissioner South Akhtar Ali Shaikh, Senior Accounts Officer Naeem Yousufi, Director Administrator Muhammad Raeesi and other officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the budget session, Dr Afshan Rubab Syed said that DMC South has a very distinct status as it is the most sensitive and large district of Karachi, due to which it is considered to be Karachi’s heart. Most of the city’s commercial centres, government and non-government institutions’ central and provincial offices, head offices of corporations, and companies and important government offices are situated in this district which include; Sindh Assembly, High Court, embassies, CM House, Governor House etc.

“This municipality is the backbone of the province where not only the people from within the city but also from all over the province visit on daily basis in connection with their jobs and other important assignments, due to which the officials and staff of this municipality work round-the-clock to cater to the needs of the citizens’, she said, adding, and due to this situation, the DMC South’s faces more expenses than expected.

But despite all these odds, this district, due to well-devised strategy and cooperation and hard work of its officials and staff, has been leading other districts in terms of performance of its duties towards people who live in DMC South’s jurisdiction, Dr Afshan observed.

“Due to concerted efforts and better strategy of the DMC South’s authorities and the efficiency of its employees, this municipality has successfully accomplished various tasks including development projects aimed at betterment of the citizens’ lives and providing better services in terms of civic amenities”, Dr Afshan said.

“Working on the directives of the Sindh government, DMC South has achieved the target of Rs. 47 crore income recovery which is a record. It also saved a significant amount to the tune of Rs. 31 crore by overcoming and controlling non-development budget”, she said.

At the same time, the DMC also values its employees and caters to their needs in terms of leave encashment, medical reimbursement, and financial assistance, she informed.

She informed the session that in the outgoing year, the DMC has paid Rs102 million on these matters to its employees.

She also mentioned the timely payment of salaries to its employees, and also the recent introduction of Health Insurance Card for the employees of the DMC South under which they can avail treatment in any hospital throughout the country.