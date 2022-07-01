APP

Stock market gains 243 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 243.10 points, a positive change of 0.59 percent, closing at 41,540.83 points against 41,297.73 points on the last working day. A total of 192,897,759 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 142,192,900 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.786 billion against Rs 5.347 billion on last trading day. As many as 337 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 168 of them recorded gain and 140 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 17,495,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.04, Agritech Limited with volume of 13,786,500 and price per share of Rs 6.65 and Fauji Cement with volume of 13,104,000 and price per share of Rs 14.17. Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 99 per share, closing at Rs 1,419 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs75 to Rs1,075.

 

