Systems Limited collaborates with IBM to host Transcend 2022

LAHORE PR – Systems Limited, a global technology services provider, collaborated with IBM to host Transcend 2022, at Movenpick Hotel, Karachi, to introduce the promising implications of digital transformation in today’s world to the business landscape in Pakistan.

It was attended by prominent executives from banking, retail, and other verticals, along with the IT experts of IBM and Systems Limited. Javeria Fahad, Head of Marketing at Systems Limited, instigated the event with a welcome note to the guests. She highlighted the prolific collaboration of Systems Limited and IBM in enabling the business landscape of Pakistan with innovative digital solutions and emphasized digital transformation as a need of the hour for the Pakistani business community. While discussing the significance of digital enterprise solutions in his keynote speech, Muhammad Mairaj, Head of Business Development and Partner Ecosystems at Systems Limited, remarked, “Organizations that change their business models according to new challenges and requirements, only they can survive in this highly competitive arena.” He further encouraged the business leaders at the event towards the adoption of digital business technologies to remain updated with the market trends.

To weigh in on IBM’s digital business technologies, keynote speaker Faisal Sajjad, a distinguished Partner Technical Specialist at IBM, highlighted IBM Cloud Pak and suggested the organizations switch to these solutions to amplify the performance of their competencies. “Be it any organizational competency, IBM has tailored state-of-the-art IBM Cloud Pak AI-powered and scalable solution suite to enable organizations to achieve ever-needed agility. It is high time to harness the power of IBM Cloud Pak,” the keynote speaker added. Sohail Chaudhry, Head of Data Sciences at Systems Limited, talked about how AI will change the way we work and brought forward the practical implications as well as the benefits of data-driven insights for businesses.

