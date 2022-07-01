Three NA’s standing committees elect chairmen

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly’s Standing Committees on Economic Affairs Division, Industries and Production and Commerce elected their chairmen on Thursday.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division met at Parliament House, Islamabad for election of the chairman of Standing Committee. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA/Chief Whip welcomed the members and briefed them about the procedure for election of the chairperson.

Ali Zahid, MNA proposed the name of Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awasi, MNA as chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division while Salahuddin, MNA seconded the proposal. Since there was no other candidate for contesting election of the chairman, consequently, Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awasi, MNA was unanimously elected as chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production met at Parliament House, Islamabad for election of the chairman of Standing Committee. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA/Chief Whip welcomed the members and briefed them about the procedure for election of the chairperson. Syed Imran Ali Shah, MNA proposed the name of Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA as chairman of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production while Usama Qadari, MNA seconded the proposal. Since there was no other candidate for contesting election of the chairman, consequently, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA was unanimously elected as chairman of the Standing Committee on Industries and Production.

Similarly, meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce was held in the Parliament House, Islamabad. The Committee unanimously elected Raza Rabbani Khar, MNA as its chairman. Members of the Committee congratulated the chairman-elect and expressed strong commitment, active participation and full support for the business of the Committee. Raza Rabbani Khar thanked all the participants and appreciated their trust and overwhelming support to him. Meeting was attended by Ms Wajiha Akram, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani, Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Ahmad Hussain Deharr, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, and Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, MNAs. The meeting was also attended by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister Parliamentary Affairs.