Staff Reporter

Training camp for tri-series, CWG begins today

LAHORE – Pakistan women team’s final preparations for the tri-series in Ireland and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham begin today (Friday). The 15-member squad will take part in extensive training and practice sessions in a 10-day camp at the House of Northern, Islamabad before the team’s departure on 12 July. During the camp, the squad led by Bismah Maroof would participate in fitness, fielding, batting and bowling drills besides playing scenario-based matches in accordance to the demands of the T20 format. Both the tri-series and Commonwealth Games are T20 events. As part of the preparations for the tour, national team’s head coach David Hemp worked with Karachi-based players in a four-day long camp last week which was focused on individual and scenario-based practice sessions. Pacers Aimen Anwar, Fatima Sana and Kainat Imtiaz and batters Muneeba Ali Siddiqui and Omaima Sohail were the players involved in the camp. Bowling coach Saleem Jaffer also assisted Hemp in the camp along with Sindh women’s coach Azam Khan. The tri-series and Commonwealth bound squad would depart for Belfast via Dubai on 12 July. SQUAD: Bismah Maroof (capt), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wc), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wc), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

