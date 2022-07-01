Turing makes its way to Pak, brings value for developer talent with remote job opportunities in US firms

KARACHI PR – Tapping into the South Asian talent pool for software engineers and democratizing job opportunities for the region’s developers, Turing, an international platform that connects software developers from around the world with high quality, full-time remote jobs in the US, is launching in Pakistan to support engineers in fast tracking their careers and landing their dream jobs from the comfort of their homes.

Leveraging the work-from-anywhere model, Turing is an AI-backed intelligent talent cloud that aims to navigate employers and developers through the remote-first world by helping companies source the best, pre-vetted remote engineering resources signed up on Turing’s platform. Since its inception in 2018, Turing has already connected thousands of pre-vetted offshore software talents with more than 300 top US firms including Johnson & Johnson, Dell, Disney, Coinbase, Rivian, Plume, and VillageMD. Furthering its mission to inspire learning and development among developers, Turing has also launched a global career-centric community that is free and open to all developers worldwide to help them with job preparation, upskilling and reskilling, English communication and personal development, and mentoring. The community has a variety of sub-chapters including Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe Middle-East & Africa (EMEA), Latin American (LATAM), and Women in Tech, and organizes special programs and social events regularly to guide and support community members in their careers.

“Pakistan produces some of the finest engineering talents in the world who have the potential to bring significant value to the tech industry with their unmatched aptitude. We are, therefore, very excited to be able to connect such talent with top firms in the US for a rewarding career through Turing’s Intelligent Talent Cloud,” said Jonathan Siddharth, CEO and Co-founder of Turing, while commenting on its launch in Pakistan. “Boundaryless companies are the future and to prepare for this future, we are democratizing opportunity for talented developers from around the world regardless of where they live,” he added. Currently, Turing has over 1.5 million developers listed on the platform from 150 countries who are sourced, vetted, matched, and managed by its intelligent talent cloud, enabling companies to easily hire the best-available software talent from around the world within 3-5 days.