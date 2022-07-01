University students engaged for women’s voice and leadership skills

ISLAMABAD – As part of Oxfam’s ‘Women Voice and Leadership’ program, SmarTek has directly engaged over 100 students across Pakistan. The engagement events were conducted in Fatima Jinnah Women University, Comsats and National Skills University. The female students actively participated in group exercises and shared their real-life experiences as part of learning leadership skills. All three events were conducted separately for students of these public sector universities. The events focused on imparting some practical and fundamental knowledge on women rights and empowerment to young students, timely before they embark on their journey of practical and professional lives. The trainer and other speakers belonged to various mainstream professional sectors who focused on their own challenges and lessons while sharing with these students valuable account of their struggles and empowerment. Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University appreciated SmarTek and Oxfam for ideation of the women’s leadership and networking events. “We look forward to more such opportunities of learning for the students of NSU,” he added.

Over 100 students were engaged across Pakistan

The objective of these trainings is to develop a formal network of university going female youth, which can serve as a sustainable platform for responding to the emerging issues of women and girls by engaging youth. CEO SmarTek Ms. ShahRukh emphasised on the need to build the capacity of female youth in the disciplines of leadership and networking. SmarTek is a women-led company which contributes to women’s empowerment, both for the women entrepreneurs themselves and for the communities and networks, with a mission to bring more women into the workforce.