Our Staff Reporter

USAID marks World Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day

ISLAMABAD – United States Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated the World Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day through an event held in Islamabad.

The event’s focus was to recognise the vital role small and medium enterprises play not only in the Pakistan’s economy, but in economies around the world.

Globally, small and medium enterprises constitute about 90 percent of the entire business sector, and they generate livelihoods for more than 50 percent of the workforce.

They also foster innovation and creativity through their business ideas and initiatives.

While talking at the event, Deputy Mission Director USAID Pakistan David Young mentioned that USAID’s Small and Medium Enterprise Activity (SMEA) is a dedicated effort to support small and medium enterprise-led growth in Pakistan.  In the last five years, SMEA has awarded innovation and scale-up grants, implemented business development activities, and increased access to market and technical training for Pakistani small and medium enterprises. The activity has yielded impressive results, creating more than thirty-seven thousand new job opportunities.

Another important achievement of SMEA is its support for women-led business, which constitutes more than 30 percent of the total beneficiaries under the activity.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR makes history by exceeding upward revised target of Rs6.1tr for FY2021-22

Business

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

Business

Stock market gains 243 points

Business

Gold price declines by Rs350 per tola

Business

Pakistan Migration Report 2022 launched at LSE

Business

KE makes another payment to SSGC

Business

Systems Limited collaborates with IBM to host Transcend 2022

Business

Three NA’s standing committees elect chairmen

Business

Pak-Bangladesh trade continues to grow substantially: High commissioner

Business

Alvi for expeditious FTA signing between Pakistan, Switzerland

1 of 1,921

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More