Victory has a thousand fathers

It was June 28, 2018, when Pakistan was placed again on the grey list on the reason the country failed to stop financing terrorism on its soil. Last Friday, Pakistan moved a step closer to coming out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, with the international watchdog agreeing to an on-site visit after certifying that Pakistan has completed the implementation of its action plans. After this announcement everyone is busy in taking the credit.

In the past, I have never understood the John F. Kennedy quote “Victory has a thousand fathers”, but I have seen the practical manifestation of this quote on 17 June 2022. The entire PMLN and PPP team is already congratulating themselves and shaking their backs. PTI is also doing so. In my own views the credit inevitably goes to the all departments, who made considerable efforts to meet all the requirements.

KHUSHAL KHAN,

Peshawar.

