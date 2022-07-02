Our Staff Reporter

5,000 MW power to be added in system: Minister

QUETTA   –   Minister of State for Energy Mohammad Hashim Notezai on Friday said that additional 5,000 megawatts electricity would be added in the system by March 2023. Addressing the people during an open katcheri at Circuit House Khuzdar, the minister deplored that due to unavailability of fuel, 5739 MW capacity is cut off, with fuel’s availability, this will start working and will be added into the main grid.

“Due to increasing heat energy crisis has intensified in the country”, he said and gave credit to the incumbent government for its timely measures and making 3,000 MW available to the public.

The minister apprised that the government has inked an agreement with Iran for supplying 100 MW power to Makran division in Balochistan. He appealed to the customers to submit their bills on time and cooperate with the QESCO for uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major retired Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, SSP Javed Iqbal Gharshin and Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Shahwani, were also present.

