APP

6 gamblers arrested

RAWALPINDI – The Rawalpindi District Police on Friday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs15,000 stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possession here, a police spokesman said.
He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested six gamblers namely Naveed, Shehzad, Raheel, Nasrullah, Imran and Sajjad.
A case has been registered against all the arrested accused.
On the occasion, Superintendent of Police Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab said that operations against gamblers would continue as it was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis

Islamabad

PM congratulates China on Hong Kong’s 25th handover anniversary

Islamabad

Pakistan, US ties important for both sides, says Bilawal

International

21 dead in southern Ukraine strikes, after Russia quits Snake Island

International

Australia PM hails ‘new start’ in ties with France

Entertainment

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sami Khan’s ‘Lafangey’

Entertainment

Death anniversary of TV artist Anwar Iqbal Baloch observed

Multan

Pakistan, Denmark enjoy good relations: Danish envoy

Islamabad

Markets will soon face shortage of 150 lifesaving drugs, warn Pharma Cos

Entertainment

Tourist influx on rise at scenic spots of KP

1 of 2,930

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More