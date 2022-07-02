Ammad, Sana lift PSF Junior Squash Circuit-II titles

LAHORE – Talented youngsters Muhammad Ammad (PAF) and Sana Bhadur (Army) lifted the PSF Junior Squash Circuit-II titles in their respective categories at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

According to information made available here on Friday, squash legend and PSF Vice President Qamar Zaman graced the closing ceremony as chief guest, who, along with PSF Secretary Wing Commander Armghan Aziz, distributed prizes and trophies among the winners. As part of Juniors Development Programme & Talent Hunt at grassroots level, the PSF organized five-day long PSF Junior Squash Circuit-II. The number of participants for Circuit-II significantly increased as 263 players participated from all over Pakistan. They included 99 players from Punjab, 121 from KP, 29 from Sindh and 14 from Balochistan.

In boys U-19 final, M Ammad (PAF) never allowed his opponent Anas Ali Shah (Punjab) to make a comeback and won the title with a score being 11-4, 11-5 and 11-8. In the girls U-19 final, talented Sana Bhadur (Army) played superb squash against Mehwish Ali (KP) and outsmarted her opponent with a score of 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5.

In the boys U-11 final, Faizan Khan (Punjab) won the title by beating Syed Muhammad Hussain (Punjab) with a score of 11-3, 11-2, 7-0 (retd hurt). In the boys U-13 final, Ahmed Rayyan Khalil (PAF) won the title by beating Shahzaib (PAF) with a score of 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5. In the boys U-17 final, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) claimed the title after routing Huraira Khan (PAF) by 11-4, 11-9, 11-6. In the boys U-15 final, Azan Ali (Army) grabbed the title after beating Umair Arif (KP) by 2-11, 12-10, 11-8, 14-12.