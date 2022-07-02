Anti-dengue day to be observed in Faisalabad today

FAISALABAD – On the directions of the Punjab government, an anti-dengue day will be observed in the district on July 2 (today). In this regard, a seminar will be held at Metropolitan Corporation Hall. Later on, an awareness walk will also be arranged. Commissioner Zahid Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Suhail Ashraf will participate in the seminar. All departments will arrange awareness programmes in their offices and ensure cleanliness.

DC listens public complaints at revenue public service court

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf Friday listened the public complaints at monthly revenue service court and issued orders on-the-spot for their redressal. He said that, delay in public matters’ resolution would not be tolerated. Assistant Director Land Record City and Sadr, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.

Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kutcheris were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Sammundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.

27 prisoners released from Central Jail

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Haidar Ali Arif, accompanied by Civil Judge Sajid Bilal Friday visited Central Jail Faisalabad and ordered to release 27 prisoners on their personal surety bonds.

All these prisoners were involved in the cases of petty nature, a spokesman for Prisons Department said.

The judges visited various sections of jail including kitchen, hospital, family rooms, barracks, etc and expressed satisfaction over tight security and administrative arrangements.

Livestock deptt distributes Rs 2.8m among farmers

The livestock department distributed cheques of honorarium among farmers in the division under ‘Katta Bachao’ scheme on Friday.

A sum of Rs 2.8 million distributed among 276 registered farmers in tehsil Tandlianwala under the scheme. Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said that honorarium was being given to those farmers who had achieved weight of calves.

Boy commits suicide

A teenager boy committed suicide in Mansoorabad police limits, here on Friday.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said that Usama, 17, of Multan was living in a rented house in Sabina Town, Faisalabad. His body was spotted hanging from the ceiling bars by some passersby through a window and Rescue-1122 was informed about it. A rescue team reached the spot, informed the police and shifted the body to an area hospital. Further investigation was under way, said police.