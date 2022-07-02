Bilal Sabit attended terrorist training camp in Afghanistan, says IG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday revealed that the notorious criminal Bilal Sabit had attended a terrorist training camp in Afghanistan, after which he had shed blood of police officers, and personnel of intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He added that Bilal Sabit, who was shot dead in an encounter with police, had also been running a network in Punjab adding that police had registered more than 500 cases against him and his gang members under various charges.

“Bilal Sabit Gang was active since 2018 and had committed a series of heinous crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, house robberies, dacoitees and car-lifting from twin cities,” said the top cop while addressing a presser here at Police Lines Headquarters. He was accompanied by other senior officers.

IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that police had killed six gang members including the ring leader Bilal Sabit adding that the gang could be comprised of 16 to 24 members. “We are after the gang members of Bilal Sabit and will get them soon,” he said.

He added police are collecting data about the notorious gangster. He said that Islamabad police are also in touch with Punjab and Sindh police to obtain information. “The criminal most wanted had used the latest technology to commit crime in twin cities,” the IG said.

He said that police are also making efforts to recover the booty from possession of gang members involved in looting stuff worth Rs 3 billion. He said that Bilal Sabit had become a sign of terror and nobody could muster courage to leak his information to police. “Islamabad police had played a key role in eliminating the terrorist gang from capital,” said Akbar Nasir Khan.

He said that media had helped police a lot in tracing the criminal most wanted and Islamabad police are thankful to them. He said life of a police officer or official is precious than that of 100 thieves and he would shield his jawans at any cost.

IGP directs putting capital’s security on red alert

Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday directed to put the security on red alert to maintain law and order in the capital.

He also instructed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations to carry out massive search and combing operations across the district to flush out the anti-social elements and to ensure foolproof security in the capital.

The top cop also ordered the subordinates to enhance the patrolling in their areas besides personally monitoring the duties on checkposts placed at all the entry and exit points of Islamabad.

“The security of the Red Zone should also be enhanced by deploying extra police force along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

All the personnel should be in a complete kit to perform security duty, he said, adding that no cop is allowed to use mobile phones during duty hours. “Strict departmental action will be taken against those cops or officers who are found involved in showing negligence while performing duty,” he said.

A police spokesman also shared with media men that as many as 10,000 tear gas shells have been provided to cops on duty to tackle any emergency situation in the capital. He added that IG Islamabad also directed the DIG and SSP Operations to pay a visit to various points of the city and to check the duties of the cops. He said the personnel of Islamabad police and other LEAs would also adopt a comprehensive mechanism of vehicle checking at all entry and exit points with the help of officials of Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department.

He said Islamabad Traffic Police have also been issued directions by the IGP to put all-out efforts to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the commuters and pedestrians. The spokesman said a special traffic plan has also been made under supervision of SSP Traffic Syed Tanvir Mustafa. “Islamabad police have buckled up to maintain law and order situation in the capital following directions of IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the Islamabad police have ramped up security by deputing well-equipped personnel in the district ahead of the public rally of former premier Imran Khan to be held today (Saturday).