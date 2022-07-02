Staff Reporter

DC urges tribal elders to play role for development of Sherani

QUETTA    –    Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Ejaz Ahmed Jaffar on Friday urged tribal elders to  play their due role for the development of Sherani district while they have an important role in this context. He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of wonderful cultural festival organized in Sherani Town. The festival featured martial arts competitions, regional dances, and cultural events of Jaffar nation, music programs, tug of war and other competitions. Tribal leader Sardar Alamgir Jaffar, tribal elders, district administration officers and citizens also participated. DC said that development of territory linked with promotion of local culture saying that nations should adopt their own culture in festival of sports’ competition which would help to highlight culture in the area.

 He said that tribal elders have an important role to play in the development of Sherani district.

The DC said that the Department of Education has increased its participation in sports as compared to sports.

 On this occasion, martial arts players performed various stunts and received a lot of praise from the participants. People danced (Chaap) on the beat of drums despite a tug-of-war competition was held between Khankai Zarif Khan and Kasai Naseeb Khan schools and martial arts players performed karate while participants enjoyed a concert at night.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed among the best performing district officers, tribal elders, levies personnel, polio workers, education department staff, health department, administrator municipal committee Sherani, teachers union and school children and others.

