LAHORE – The 1st death anniversary of senior actor of TV and stage Anwar Iqbal Baloch was observed on Friday. He was born in Karachi on December 25th 1949 and started his carrier in 1976. Anwar Iqbal achieved fame with the hit Pakistani drama series “Shama.” Later, he starred in “Akhri Chattan” by Naseem Hijazi in the early 1980s. Anwar Iqbal Baloach passed away after protracted illness on 1st July 2021 in Karachi.