Dominant Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Galle

COLOMBO -Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets inside three days of the opening test in Galle on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Sri Lanka, who had conceded a 109-run lead, were bowled out for 113 in their second innings as Nathan Lyon (4-31) wrecked their top order and part-timer Travis Head (4-10) polished off the tail. Needing only five runs to win, opener David Warner hit Ramesh Mendis for a four and followed it with a six to seal Australia’s victory in four deliveries. Galle also hosts the second test from Friday. BRIEF SCORES: SRI LANKA 212 (Dickwella 58, Mathews 39; Lyon 5-90, Swepson 3-55) and 113 (Head 4-10, Lyon 4-31) lost to AUSTRALIA 321 (Green 77; Mendis 4-112) and 10/0 by 10 wickets.

