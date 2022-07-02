Our Staff Reporter

FGEHA call center inaugurated

ISLAMABAD – Director General Tariq Rashid inaugurated FGEHA call center for the facilitation of its valuable members and clients.
Syed Kazim Abbas Director Estate, Muhammad Kashif Director Finance, Ahmed Baksh Sangi Director Admin, Muhammad Irfan Ch Director Staff, Shahid Nadeem Director Coord, Basit Khan Director Law, Rana Muhammad Munir Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmed Ali Dy. Director Estate, Aziz-ul-Shah Dy. Director Estate, Samar Hussnain Miyan Dy. Director Staff, Ahmed Hassan Dy Director GA, M. Asad Naeem Khan Dy. Director IT and other officials of FGEHA accompanied the Director General.
The FGEHA call centers UAN is111134342.
Dy. Director IT Asim Amir gave a briefing on the call center. Director General, Director Estate, Director Staff, and Director Admin gave some valuable and motivational instructions to the whole team of call center on how to communicate with the callers.

