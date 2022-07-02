Flights canceled as Paris airport workers strike over pay, benefits

A strike at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport entered its second day on Friday, causing flight cancellations and delays, French news outlet France24 reported.

However, Orly airport in the city’s south is unaffected, according to a spokesman for Aeroports de Paris (ADP), the international airport operator based in Paris.

ADP said approximately 10% of all flights will be canceled on Friday, going into the weekend.

The strike began on Thursday, when the CGT trade union, which represents ground crew and other airport personnel, decided to launch a formal protest over what they see as necessary pay increases, along with benefits in need of change. Flight travel is nearing pre-pandemic levels, but inflation has hit an all-time high in France, recorded at 6.5% in June.

The CGT has said it will seek a wage increase of €300 ($312) for all staff.

“Salaries need to go up, not by two or three percent but by 15 to 20%,” said Loris Foreman, a ground handling agent at Charles de Gaulle.

Foreman also said although the strike may be inconvenient for passengers who rely on public transport, workers had no choice but to make their voices heard.

An earlier strike on June 9 saw 1,500 people walking out and numerous flight cancellations during the morning hours.

In addition to rising inflation, staff shortages have plagued the CGT as well, after significant cuts were made over the past two-and-a-half years when lockdowns nearly prohibited flights from operating and travel were all but nonexistent.

London, Amsterdam, Rome, and Frankfurt airports have also experienced flight cancellations over the past few weeks due to worker strikes as well in light of the push for better working conditions and higher wages.