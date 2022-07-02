GB CS plans 5-day career festival for youth in region

GB govt’s vision to create awareness among youth about latest trends in different professions, career paths

Gilgit – Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Rashid Mehmood is planning to host the biggest career festival in the history of this region. It will be a glittering 5-day festival that will grace the cities of Gilgit and Skardu.

He said that the GB government’s vision is to create awareness among the youth about latest trends in different professions and career paths. We want to empower and broaden their horizon to become the future data scientists, computer programmers, financial managers or legal practitioners.

He said that for the event, they will be bringing leaders of various professions from all over the country to inspire and motivate our children through sharing their experiences and journey. Apart from this, leading companies, universities and recruiting agencies will have their customised booths to share material with aspirants. The event will also include book festivals and science fairs to encourage students who are expected to participate in large numbers from every corner of the province. Our goal is to make this a watershed event and a blueprint for other provinces to follow, he added.

The chief secretary has further constituted a committee comprising of the Education secretary, Finance secretary, Social Welfare secretary, Information Technology secretary, P&D additional secretary, GBRSP GM , and renowned educationists to oversee the overall management of the event.

TORs of the committee consist of organisation of the event on the 25th, 26th and 27th of July, 2022 in Gilgit and on 28th and 29th July, 2022 in Skardu. It will coordinate with NEST, STEAM Pakistan, leading universities, PSEB, IGNITE, USF, Pasha and Pafla for nomination and arrangement of speakers for the event. It will further make logistical arrangements for transport of schools’ children in Gilgit and Skardu for maximum participation at the event. Moreover, the committee will also be sending out invitations and manage any other matter related to the event. The Education secretary has been made the overall in charge for organisational matters of the event.