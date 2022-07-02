ICT admin allows PTI to hold rally at Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD – The district administration of Islamabad on Friday issued a No-objection Certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) so that it could hold its public gathering at capital’s Parade Ground today (Saturday).

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon issued the NOC in this regard.

Earlier, in the morning, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the PTI’s petition, seeking court order for the authorities to immediately allow the party to go ahead with its event at the venue, after it learnt that the district administration had already given its permission on Thursday night. Babar Awan, counsel for the PTI, however, told the court that the administration had linked holding of the rally to the GHQ’s nod.

Earlier, the district administration of Islamabad on Thursday night gave permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a public gathering at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on the condition that the GHQ should also not object to it.

The deputy commissioner of Islamabad said that if the GHQ’s Staff Duties Directorate allowed the party’s rally at the Parade Ground, the no objection certificate issued by him would be valid because it was the GHQ, and not the district administration, that was authorized to allow the use of the Parade Ground for the purpose.