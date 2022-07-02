Immense scope for business in construction sector, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab said there was immense scope for business in Karachi with regard to construction.

He was addressing at the inaugural of a three-day international exhibition and conference on building products and services (IAPEX-2022) held under the aegis of the Institute of Architects Pakistan at Expo Center Karachi on Friday. President Institute of Architects Pakistan Saad Mehmood Khan, Chairperson Karachi Chapter Maria Ismail, Treasurer Aqeel Kapadia and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said, “There are opportunities for consumption of quality and sustainable products all over the world. Pakistani manufacturers find markets in other countries of the world to sell their products in order to get valuable foreign exchange.” He said such exhibitions must be held in open space where maximum number of people can reach and the whole city should know what kind of modern materials and technologies were being introduced in the construction work. He said Bagh Ibn Qasim, Clifton, Burns Garden, Frere Hall and KMC Building were places of historical significance, suggesting that these sort of events could be organized there. “The Karachi Metropolitan Corporations will extend all possible cooperation in this regard,” he added.

“Weather conditions must be taken into consideration before construction. Karachi, like the rest of the world, is facing climate change, so we need to consider this aspect in our construction,” he said. The Administrator Karachi also visited various stalls set up in the exhibition and reviewed the construction materials.

President of the Institute of Architects of Pakistan Saad Mehmood Khan said his organization was established in 1957 and it represented architects from all over the world. “So far, the institute has hosted a number of local and international architectural design competitions,” he added.

Chairperson Institute of Architects, Pakistan, Karachi Chapter Maria Ismail said that the purpose of this exhibition was informing the construction experts and other people about the changes taking place in this field and acquainting them with the latest techniques. She said that the exhibition featured a wide range of innovative construction materials, creating new opportunities for those working in the field.

Maria hoped that the industry will grow further in the future and the consumption of construction products and services will increase further at home and abroad.