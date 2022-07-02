Imran Khan lashes out at govt over hike in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday lashed out at the ‘imported government’ for putting an unbearable burden on people by jacking up petrol and diesel prices up to Rs 14 per litre.

PTI chief said that the imported government, imposed on the people through the US regime change conspiracy, is continuing to put an unbearable burden on people.

Imran Khan said that he would lead a rally from Pindi to Parade Ground against the imported government for creating political instability and crushing the masses under the burden of excessive power outages and unbridled fuel price hike.

He said that the rulers gave themselves NRO-2 by pardoning their corruption cases worth Rs 1,100 billion while opening a floodgate of inflation on the masses.

PTI chairman said that the current set up, in a short span of time, increased petrol price by Rs 99 and diesel Rs 133 per litre instead of buying cheaper oil from Russia.

Imran Khan also appealed to people to join PTI’s protest against hike in petrol prices today (Saturday).

Imran Khan said that people would come out in huge number against the imported government for political destabilisation and crushing people under the burden of excessive load shedding in peak of summer coupled with spiralling fuel prices.

Separately, speaking at a seminar titled ‘Regime change: Impact on politics, security and economy’ organised by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) here, Imran Khan said that those imposed on Pakistan through ‘US regime change conspiracy’ have no interest in the country because they were just looting and plundering the national wealth.

Imran Khan said that they come back to the country by striking NROs to clear their corruption cases, adding that they again gave themselves a clean-chit in Rs 1,100 billion corruption cases under a NRO-2 by amending NAB laws.

PTI chairman said that Pakistan had suffered the most because of this regime change conspiracy, as “today we are being enslaved.”

That was the reason, there is an ongoing debate about what has happened to this country, because these thieves plunged the country into a quagmire, he added.

PTI chairman said that the economic survey testified that the economy was flourishing during PTI era, as the agricultural industry and other sectors were improving.

He raised question as to why PTI government was removed under an external conspiracy.

“We are told that our government is not capable of reining due to the price hike,” he added. However, Imran Khan said that the incumbent government unleashed a wave of inflation in short span on three months.

PTI chairman questioned that who to be blamed for the unprecedented price hike that the nation was currently suffering in the form of inflation and load shedding?

He said that everyone worried about the situation of Pakistan’s dwindling economy, fearing creating Sri Lanka like economic turmoil in the country, which could cause national security problem.

He said that military security was one thing but economic security was as important, adding, if economy collapsed the neutral would also suffer.

Imran Khan said that the US wanted bases in Pakistan to use the country to its own advantage. “If it continues as it is now, then Pakistan has no future,” he warned.