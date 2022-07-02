Staff Reporter

Inzamam attracts youth during Zalmi Talent Hunt UK

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi President and former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq became center of attraction for young cricketers during Zalmi Talent Hunt UK. He gave advice to young cricketers in Glasgow, told them to focus on performance and never give up. “Peshawar Zalmi has given a great opportunity to Pakistani community in UK, Europe and other parts of the world, cricketers of Global Zalmi clubs and local cricketers to showcase their talents through talent hunt program. Many great cricketers of the world faced failures or difficulties in the beginning of their careers but with high spirits and focus on performance, they became great cricketers.” After Pakistan, Zalmi’s talent hunt is going on in UK. Trials will also be held in Europe after the UK Talent Hunt is conducted in seven cities and locations.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis

Islamabad

PM congratulates China on Hong Kong’s 25th handover anniversary

Islamabad

Pakistan, US ties important for both sides, says Bilawal

International

21 dead in southern Ukraine strikes, after Russia quits Snake Island

International

Australia PM hails ‘new start’ in ties with France

Entertainment

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sami Khan’s ‘Lafangey’

Entertainment

Death anniversary of TV artist Anwar Iqbal Baloch observed

Multan

Pakistan, Denmark enjoy good relations: Danish envoy

Islamabad

Markets will soon face shortage of 150 lifesaving drugs, warn Pharma Cos

Entertainment

Tourist influx on rise at scenic spots of KP

1 of 3,285

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More