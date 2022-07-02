Inzamam attracts youth during Zalmi Talent Hunt UK

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi President and former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq became center of attraction for young cricketers during Zalmi Talent Hunt UK. He gave advice to young cricketers in Glasgow, told them to focus on performance and never give up. “Peshawar Zalmi has given a great opportunity to Pakistani community in UK, Europe and other parts of the world, cricketers of Global Zalmi clubs and local cricketers to showcase their talents through talent hunt program. Many great cricketers of the world faced failures or difficulties in the beginning of their careers but with high spirits and focus on performance, they became great cricketers.” After Pakistan, Zalmi’s talent hunt is going on in UK. Trials will also be held in Europe after the UK Talent Hunt is conducted in seven cities and locations.