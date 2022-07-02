Our Staff Reporter

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sami Khan’s ‘Lafangey’

ISLAMABAD – Lollywood diva, Mahira Khan poured in best wishes for Sami Khan’s much-anticipated film ‘Lafangey’ and netizens fell in love with the heartfelt exchange. The Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad starlet turned to Instagram and gave a special shout-out to entire team of horror-comedy film ‘Lafangey’. The Superstar shared the gripping trailer of the film along with the caption, “This looks like so much fun, best of luck to the entire team”. To this, Sami Khan responded in gratitude and wrote, “Thanks a lot, you are a superstar Mahira Khan and your feedback means a lot to us”.While, Hira Mani also took to Instagram to support team ‘Lafangey’ and her husband Mani on his new endeavour by sharing the trailer. Besides Mahira and Hira, other showbiz bigwigs as well as fans also showered Sami Khan and entire team with love and appreciation.
The much-talked-about film is penned and directed under the vital direction of Abdull Khaaliq Khan and co-written by Jahangir Hussain and JK Reddy, whereas Tariq Habib Rind produced the film at Al Wafiq Studios.The stellar cast includes Sami Khan, Nazish Jehangir, Saleem Meraj, Mani, Mubeen Gabol, Behroze Sabzwari, Gul e Rana, Ismail Tara, Tariq Habib Rind, Waqar Ali Godra and child star Hooreen.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis

Islamabad

PM congratulates China on Hong Kong’s 25th handover anniversary

Islamabad

Pakistan, US ties important for both sides, says Bilawal

International

21 dead in southern Ukraine strikes, after Russia quits Snake Island

International

Australia PM hails ‘new start’ in ties with France

Entertainment

Death anniversary of TV artist Anwar Iqbal Baloch observed

Multan

Pakistan, Denmark enjoy good relations: Danish envoy

Islamabad

Markets will soon face shortage of 150 lifesaving drugs, warn Pharma Cos

Entertainment

Tourist influx on rise at scenic spots of KP

Entertainment

Ukrainian Hare Krishna devotees seek sanctuary in Northern Ireland

1 of 2,514

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More