Minister directs officials to expedite work on sports projects

Peshawar – A meeting of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs was held under the chairmanship of KP Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology and Sports and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan.

The sports department briefed the minister on various new and approved ADP and AIP schemes and their PC-1. Funds allocated for the schemes were also mentioned during the briefing.

Various projects for the promotion of sports in the province including ongoing work on Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, Kalam Cricket Stadium, up-gradation of Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar, Indoor Gymnasium District Buner, District government land for Tank Sports Complex and construction work on it, Tehsil level playground on need basis, Establishment of International standard indoor gymnasium in Abbottabad, construction of Sports Complex in Rustam Tehsil, establishment of Squash Courts, Swat Sports Complex were discussed.

A detailed briefing was also given on sports activities and other projects in different districts of the province.

Provincial Minister Atif Khan directed the sports authorities to expedite the work on the projects and complete it as soon as possible. He also issued orders for necessary changes in PC-1. The provincial minister while issuing further instructions said that work should be expedited to fill the vacancies in sports and all tasks should be completed in transparent manner.