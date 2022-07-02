Our Staff Reporter

Minister directs officials to expedite work on sports projects

Peshawar   –   A meeting of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs was held under the chairmanship of KP Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology and Sports and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan.

The sports department briefed the minister on various new and approved ADP and AIP schemes and their PC-1. Funds allocated for the schemes were also mentioned during the briefing.

Various projects for the promotion of sports in the province including ongoing work on Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, Kalam Cricket Stadium, up-gradation of Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar, Indoor Gymnasium District Buner, District government land for Tank Sports Complex and construction work on it, Tehsil level playground on need basis, Establishment of International standard indoor gymnasium in Abbottabad, construction of Sports Complex in Rustam Tehsil, establishment of Squash Courts, Swat Sports Complex were discussed.

A detailed briefing was also given on sports activities and other projects in different districts of the province.

Provincial Minister Atif Khan directed the sports authorities to expedite the work on the projects and complete it as soon as possible. He also issued orders for necessary changes in PC-1. The provincial minister while issuing further instructions said that work should be expedited to fill the vacancies in sports and all tasks should be completed in transparent manner.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis

Islamabad

PM congratulates China on Hong Kong’s 25th handover anniversary

Islamabad

Pakistan, US ties important for both sides, says Bilawal

International

21 dead in southern Ukraine strikes, after Russia quits Snake Island

International

Australia PM hails ‘new start’ in ties with France

Entertainment

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sami Khan’s ‘Lafangey’

Entertainment

Death anniversary of TV artist Anwar Iqbal Baloch observed

Multan

Pakistan, Denmark enjoy good relations: Danish envoy

Islamabad

Markets will soon face shortage of 150 lifesaving drugs, warn Pharma Cos

Entertainment

Tourist influx on rise at scenic spots of KP

1 of 9,777

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More