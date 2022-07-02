PACF dispatches 54 tons of relief items for quake-hit Afghan people

ISLAMABAD –The Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Friday dispatched three truckloads of relief items for the quake-affected people of Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

Arranged by Alkhidmat Foundation, the relief items contained family ration bags, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, tents, medicine and winter package.

The aid consignment was handed over to Afghan Commander Molvi Sajid at Angoor Adda border.

A five-member volunteer team of Alkhidmat Foundation, including medics also went along with the aid convoy to carry out relief activities in the earthquake-affected areas.

The PACF also sent 30 trucks carrying 250 tons of food packages on Thursday, donated by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT).

On Wednesday, the Forum dispatched two truckloads of 24.5 tons of food for the quake victims on behalf of Alhuda International.

At least 1,000 people had died and around 3,000 sustained injuries while hundreds of houses were destroyed in the quake which affected the mountainous province of Paktika.

Following the earthquake, Afghanistan’s Taliban government had appealed for more international help to cope with the humanitarian situation.