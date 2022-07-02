Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan win Int’l Savate C’ship against Sri Lanka

LAHORE – Pakistan team exhibited a wonderful game and won the 3rd International Savate Championship with 8 gold and 4 silver medals against Sri Lanka here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Friday.
On the other hand, guest Sri Lankan team grabbed 6 gold and 6 silver medals in the championship held under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest and distributed prizes during the closing ceremony. Talking to media, Tariq Qureshi congratulated the medal winners and lauded the participants for their true sportsman spirit.
“Sri Lankan team also demonstrated wonderful game skills and discipline in the championship,” the DG Sports Punjab. Sri Lanka Savate Federation President Prasad Vikramasinghe thanked Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab for extending wonderful hospitality to his contingent and expressed the hope to come again to enjoy such hospitality and convincing competitions.
In 35-40kg, D Samaraweera (SL, gold), Maham (Pak, silver), in 40-45kg, Mehreen (Pak, gold), R Weerasinghe (SL, silver), in 45-50kg: Insa (Pak gold), R Lashika (SL, silver), in 45-50kg (m): A Rasheed (SL, gold), Massab (Pak, silver), in 50-55kg: Jennifer (SL, gold), M Weerasinghe (SL, silver), in 55-60kg: K Dilaxiny (SL, gold), Sobia (Pak, silver), in 60-65kg: Muneera (Pak, gold), D Abhaywickrama (SL, silver), in 60-65kg (m): Amir Khan (Pak, gold), L Rathnayaka (SL, gold), in 65-70kg: Kareema (Pak, gold), D Dissanayake (SL, silver) and in 70-75kg: Rohan Pari (Pak, gold), G Aberathna (SL, silver).

