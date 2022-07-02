Pakistan’s Shehbaz wins bronze in poomsae event

LAHORE – Shehbaz Ahmed has won bronze medal for Pakistan in the -40kg individual category in the Poomsae event during the ongoing Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship in Korea. In the quarterfinals, he beat Saudi Arab’s Muhammad Ali Al-Abbas scoring 6.999 points to Al-Abbas 6.882. In the semifinals, Shehbaz was beaten by Korea’s former world champion by 6.966-7.600, thus the Pakistani athletes finished with earning bronze medal. PTF President Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmad Janjua said: “I attribute this success to Shehbaz’ hard work and also the rigorous training provided to him and other athletes by the PTF prior to these championships. “Winning two bronze medals in these events against the world’s best outfits is a great honour for us.”