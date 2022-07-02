Past in Perspective

Human society sustains itself by transforming nature into garbage.

–Mason Cooley

The 2,2oo-acre landfill in Apex Regional, Las Vegas, receives around 9000 tonnes of municipal waste on a daily basis. Although, its capacity is as high as 15,000 tonnes. The landfill opened back in 1993 and since, has been managed by Republic Services. It is considered to be one of the biggest landfills in the US and the world as well. According to some predictions, it may last for a total of 250 years and in the meanwhile, 50 million tonnes of waste in the landfill allows for energy generation. An 11-Megawatt power plant was constructed at the cost of $35 million and fulfills the energy needs of over 10,000 households in Southern Nevada. While it produces a dangerous amount of methane, 17.7 percent of the country’s emissions, the power plant actually allows for the gas to be absorbed greatly, thereby reducing the impact it will have on the environment.