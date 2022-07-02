PHF to host hockey league late this year

LAHORE-Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced to host its first-ever hockey league late this year. In a press conference, PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that the hockey league will be staged with the title ‘The Max’. “It’s a milestone for the PHF. We have worked really hard for this day to announce our league. I am proud to announce it finally,” he said. According to the PHF chief, experts have been added to the management through open bidding. Salman Sarwar Butt, who was the first director of PSL, is also a part of managing team.