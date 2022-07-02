Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest 7 outlaws

ISLAMABAD -The police during a special drive against anti-social elements have arrested seven outlaws during last 24 hours from different areas of the city, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that, following the special directives of DIG (Operations) Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatha, a massive campaign had been launched in the city to curb the criminal activities.

Following these directions, Nilor police have arrested a person for exhibiting weapons on social media and recovered one Kalashnikov along with ammunition from him, while police team also arrested accused namely Sami Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused namely Asif and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Similarly, Ramna police arrested accused Yawar Naqash involved in illegally cylinder filling. Lohibher police team arrested a lady drug peddler namely Qurat ul Ain and recovered 1030 gram hashish and120 gram Ice from her.

Khanna police arrested a drug peddler namely Sadeer and recovered 1380 gram hashish and 113 gram Ice from him, while police also arrested accused namely Abdul Aziz and recovered iron punch from him.

Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatha, further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Resolving public issues is our foremost priority, he said.

Meanwhile, an auto-theft gang pilfered car of a female citizen namely Nazia from parking lot of Faisal Mosque here, according to sources. Margalla police are investigating the matter after filing a case against the unknown car jackers, they said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

US expands interview waiver eligibility for Pakistanis

Islamabad

PM congratulates China on Hong Kong’s 25th handover anniversary

Islamabad

Pakistan, US ties important for both sides, says Bilawal

International

21 dead in southern Ukraine strikes, after Russia quits Snake Island

International

Australia PM hails ‘new start’ in ties with France

Entertainment

Mahira Khan gives huge shout-out to Sami Khan’s ‘Lafangey’

Entertainment

Death anniversary of TV artist Anwar Iqbal Baloch observed

Multan

Pakistan, Denmark enjoy good relations: Danish envoy

Islamabad

Markets will soon face shortage of 150 lifesaving drugs, warn Pharma Cos

Entertainment

Tourist influx on rise at scenic spots of KP

1 of 2,963

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More