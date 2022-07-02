Police arrest 7 outlaws

ISLAMABAD -The police during a special drive against anti-social elements have arrested seven outlaws during last 24 hours from different areas of the city, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that, following the special directives of DIG (Operations) Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatha, a massive campaign had been launched in the city to curb the criminal activities.

Following these directions, Nilor police have arrested a person for exhibiting weapons on social media and recovered one Kalashnikov along with ammunition from him, while police team also arrested accused namely Sami Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused namely Asif and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Similarly, Ramna police arrested accused Yawar Naqash involved in illegally cylinder filling. Lohibher police team arrested a lady drug peddler namely Qurat ul Ain and recovered 1030 gram hashish and120 gram Ice from her.

Khanna police arrested a drug peddler namely Sadeer and recovered 1380 gram hashish and 113 gram Ice from him, while police also arrested accused namely Abdul Aziz and recovered iron punch from him.

Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatha, further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Resolving public issues is our foremost priority, he said.

Meanwhile, an auto-theft gang pilfered car of a female citizen namely Nazia from parking lot of Faisal Mosque here, according to sources. Margalla police are investigating the matter after filing a case against the unknown car jackers, they said.