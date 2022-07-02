PTI confused about internal party conspiracy and foreign conspiracy: PPP

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was confused about ‘internal party conspiracy’ and the ‘foreign conspiracy’.

PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PTI was actually a victim of internal party conspiracies instead of a foreign conspiracy – citing the PTI-led government’s ouster after a no-confidence motion. “If (PTI chief) Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise to commit suicide, these conditions would not have been there for the country. Imran Khan had made such financial agreements that the country and the nation are suffering today. The reason for increase in petrol prices is also the agreements made by Imran Khan,” he said. Kundi said, “We have accepted the difficulties as a challenge and we firmly believe that we will take the country out of difficulties and serve the nation.”

He said that visits of Foreign Minister and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to different countries of the world were showing positive results and the country had come out of global isolation. In a statement, Kundi said that Asad Umar should be “ashamed of talking about economy” and Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s performance. He further said that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had become poor while raising Imran Khan. “The money of KP people is being spent on Imran Khan’s meetings,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Senator Palwasha Khan said that instead of delivering speeches to the people, Imran Khan should face the media and answer their questions. Palwasha Khan said that Imran Khan was hiding himself from media after destroying country’s economy and foreign affairs. She said that Imran Khan had been the only Prime Minister of the country who has made the country laughing stock by selling gifts received from the rulers of friendly countries in the bazaar.

She said that gifts received by Imran as the Prime Minister were not his property but it was a national trust. She asked why the National Accountability Bureau does not send a reference against Imran Khan on his return to Tosha Khana.