SA unanimously passes ‘Sindh Katchi Abadies (Amendement) Bill, 2022’

MUHAMMAD SABIH – Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed ‘The Sindh Katchi Abadies (Amendement) Bill, 2022,’ to regularise slum areas registered till December 2011 as according to the previous law, only the Katchi Abadies registered till June 1997 could be regularised.

“In order to provide relief to dwellers of remaining Katchi Abadies spread all over the province, there is need to extend cut-off date for regularisation of Katchi Abadies in Sindh from 30th June 1997 to 31st December 2011.” Presenting the bill for passage, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that it was just a minor amendment as cut-off date for regularising Katchi Abadies was being extended to December 2011. “As per the previous law, the Katchi Abadies registered till June could only be given regularized status. This bill will benefit the residents of Katchi Abadies,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister introduced five government bills— The Sindh Lawyer’s Welfare and Protection Bill, 2021; The Sindh Higher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The Sindh Metalliferous Mines Bill, 2021; The Sindh Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2021; and The Sindh Manzil-e-Sukoon Authority Bill, 2022—. All the bills were sent to concerned standing committees for further deliberations.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Saleem Baloch said that Orangi Town was getting same amount of water—100 millions of gallon per day (MGD) water— from Hub Dam for the past 50 years, adding that the provincial government was taking measures to increase quota of the locality by 50 MGD. Responding to call attention notice of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Sadaqat Hussain, the Parliamentary Secretary said that during the past 50 years, population of Orangi Town were increased rapidly but its water quota had not been enhanced. Baloch said that the canal that provided water to Orangi Town from Hub Dam was being revamped and 50 MGD more water would be provided to the locality.

“There is unavailability of water in Orangi Town and that the people at the mercy of Tanker Mafia in the inflation-hit era and the people are facing difficulties. What steps have been taken by the Government to resolve this issue?” the Muttahida MPA asked. To another call attention notice moved by Jamaluddin Siddiqui of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Saleem Baloch assured the Assembly that the local bodies were fully prepared for the monsoon spell and people would not face hardships during the rains. “The authorities were able to manage well during the rains last year and the people will not face difficulties this year too. You should enjoy the monsoon season,” the Parliamentary Secretary told to the PTI lawmaker.

Earlier Health Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro claimed that 100 per cent people—of age group who had to be vaccinated for COVID-19— were immunized for the deadly virus. Briefing the house on spread of coronavirus cases, Soomro said that Sindh had become the first province where all the people who had to be given COVID-19 vaccination jabs were immunized.

“Total 28 per cent people had also received booster dose,” he added.

The Health Parliamentary Secretary said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting Coronavirus Task Force and it was decided to make mask wearing mandatory. Later, the house was adjourned to Monday.