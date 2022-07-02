Semi-automated offside system to be used at 2022 World Cup

FIFA announced Friday that semi-automated offside technology will be used at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

World football’s governing body said in a statement that each stadium will receive 12 cameras beneath the roof synchronized to track 29 data points on every football star’s body 50 times per second.

“Al Rihla, adidas’ official match ball for Qatar 2022, will provide a further vital element for the detection of tight offside incidents as an inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor will be placed inside the ball.

“This sensor, positioned in the centre of the ball, sends ball data to the video operation room 500 times per second, allowing a very precise detection of the kick point,” it explained.

FIFA also said a 3D animation of the offside situation would be shown on the big screen and on the television coverage for spectators following at home.

“This 3D animation, which will always show the best possible perspectives for an offside situation, will then be shown on the giant screens in the stadium and will also be made available to FIFA’s broadcast partners to inform all spectators in the clearest possible way,” it added.

This technology was successfully trialed at last year’s FIFA Arab Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, according to FIFA.

The 22nd edition of the international football showpiece event, which is the first-ever winter World Cup, is scheduled from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 with 32 teams in eight groups.