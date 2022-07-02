Staff Reporter

Sindh LG polls: MQM pens letter to ECP over postponing second phase

KARACHI -Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of the Sindh local government elections. In a letter to ECP, MQM wrote that Covid cases are surging in several onstituencies and the delimitation in Sindh is also not legally accurate. “The second phase of Sindh LG polls should be postponed till the final voter’s lists and drop in Covid cases,” the letter further stated.

