Special inheritance law for women underway: Rubaba Baledi

QUETTA – Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Baledi has said that efforts are afoot for a special legislation to provide women in Balochistan with a due share in inheritance. Talking to Alauddin Khilji, Resident Director, Aurat Foundation Balochistan, who called on her here at the Law office, she said that “although there is a general law but it does not give special protection to women in inheritance. However, under the proposed law, the rights of women would be fully protected in inheritance.

“Establishment of gender justice committees at the local level under the Women Access to Justice Program is a welcome step, which would resolve domestic violence against women cases at local level,”

About issues faced by women in police stations, she said that a summary had been sent to the concerned authorities for the recruitment of women officers in the Balochistan Police Force. In addition, a women’s desk should be set up in every police station. In Balochistan, the Women’s Ombudsman Secretariat and the Commission on the Status of Women need to be strengthened and empowered to prevent incidents of harassment against women and protect their rights at all levels, she maintained.

Parliamentary Secretary Law further said that in collaboration with UNDP, six union councils in Quetta and Pishin districts have set up women desks under the Women Access to Justice Program, which includes local stakeholders.

An advisory committee is being set up to improve the performance of this program and to review it on a regular basis. She said that training had also been provided to 15 officers and staff of the female ombudsman secretariat so that they can perform their professional duties better.

Earlier, Alauddin Khilji, Regional Director, Aurat Foundation, presented a book written on the theme of the well-known book “Hundred Successful Women” to Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rababa Khan Baledi. She appreciated the performance of the Aurat Foundation and hoped that their efforts would help resolve the issues of women of Balochistan.