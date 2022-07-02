Treasury benches opine resignations of 7 PTI leaders be accepted

ISLAMABAD – The coalition partners of the government and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will soon start deliberation over the submitted resignations of 131 PTI members, it is learnt reliably.

The National Assembly Speaker had made a failed attempt to verify resignations of PTI members but not a single member turned up for verification. The Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has faced pressure from the members of the house including opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed to take a final decision over the resignations of 131 members.

“The Chair should at least accept the resignations of Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shireen Mazari as both have verbally tendered resignations on the floor of the house,” opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed had twice reminded Speaker Nation Assembly in different sittings of budget session.

Background discussions with the senior members of the government revealed the parliamentary leaders of treasury benches in the National Assembly with consultation of party leadership would share their stance with the Speaker National Assembly. Some members of treasury benches are of the opinion to accept resignations of seven main members of PTI including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Minister for foreign affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fomer Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary, senior members Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari. In the upcoming meeting, sources said the Speaker National Assembly and parliamentary leaders would deliberate over the resignations of these main members of PTI.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNAs had not appeared before Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf individually for verification of their resignations. The NA Speaker had summoned the 131 PTI MNAs for verification of their resignations in his chamber.

According to the schedule, the National Assembly Speaker had summoned 30 PTI MNAs each day till June 10 for verification of their resignations.