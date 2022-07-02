APP

VCAS addresses NDU course participants

ISLAMABAD   –    Vice Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood addressed the NDU course participants at Nur Khan Auditorium, Air Headquarters Islamabad, here yesterday.

While addressing the audience, vice chief of the air staff appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at National Defence University. Speaking on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, he expressed his confidence in the combat potential of Pakistan armed forces. He emphasised that our armed forces always remained poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

“PAF is a professional force having capacity to timely respond to any nefarious design against the country,” said vice chief of the air staff.

Later on, Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood interacted with the course participants.

