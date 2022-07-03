19 die as bus falls in gorge near Sherani District

At least 19 passengers died and 15 others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Dana Sar near Sherani district on Sunday.

According to details, a bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Quetta when it met an accident in an area near Sherani district. The driver lost control over the steering due to overspeeding amid rain, resultantly, the vehicle skidded into the gorge.

According to the rescue sources, the bodies of the two deceased have been shifted to Zhob Hospital, whereas, the rest have been moved to Mughal Kot Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. While rescue mission is slow due to hilly area.