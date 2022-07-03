ACE Makes Progress on Probe into QASP Irregularities Case

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has made progress on a probe launched against alleged irregularities in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power (QASP) company.

ACE Punjab issued a notice to the former energy secretary Amir Jan and Kamran Khursheed who is the brother of ex-principal secretary II Tahir Khursheed.

The consultant company which approved the appointment on important positions was included in the investigation, sources told ARY News.

It was alleged that blue-eyed contractors had been awarded the contract of installing the solar power project, whereas, a construction firm was being investigated.

The notices have been issued to all accused persons and ordered to appear before ACE Lahore on July 5.