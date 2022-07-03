All stakeholders responsible for country’s current situation: Khurshid Shah

Pakistan People’s Party leader and Federal Minister Khurshid Shah on Sunday said that all stakeholders are responsible for the country’s current situation, and we have to work jointly to save the country from further destruction.

Talking to the media in Sukkur, Khurshid said that country is going through the worst economic and political crisis and all the stakeholders are responsible for placing the country in this crisis but now we have to work jointly to save the debt and inflation-ridden Pakistan from further destruction.

Rebuking the PTI government, he said that if the former ruler remained in power, the country would have defaulted, adding that holding public rallies is everyone’s democratic freedom and if Imran Khan understands public rallies are the betterment of the country then he should resume.